Water supply to Mandi town restored after several days

After several days of disruption caused by heavy rains and landslides, drinking water supply to Mandi town was restored today, bringing a major relief to local residents. The crisis arose when a major pipeline carrying water from the Uhl river was damaged due to land subsidence near the RD Industry on Score road.

Advertisement

The damage had severely affected water supply in several wards of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, forcing the Jal Shakti Department to press water tankers into service in the affected areas.

Assistant Engineer Rohit Gupta said the department worked round-the-clock to weld the damages pipeline. Favourable weather conditions helped speed up the repair process, allowing for the resumption of regular water supply across most areas of the Mandi MC.

Advertisement

“The pipeline from the Uhl river has been reconnected and water supply to the Mandi town has been restored,” Gupta confirmed.

He added that pipeline repair work in the Bari and Bijni areas is in its final stages and is expected to be completed by this evening, after which water supply those areas will also resume.

Advertisement

“Continuous water supply from the Paddal pump house has been ensured to meet the needs of the city residents till the remaining work concludes,” said Gupta.

The residents, who had been grappling with acute water shortage for the past few days, expressed relief and appreciated the department’s prompt response and tireless efforts to resolve the issue. The swift action by the Jal Shakti department has helped stabilise the situation.