Water supply to Shimla suspended from 5 sources

Shimla, July 9
The turbidity level at water sources reached alarming proportions following incessant rain on Sunday, thereby affecting supply in Shimla city. The raw turbidity at the Giri water source was 16,700 NTU.
SJPNL officials said the water supply from five out of six sources had been completely suspended due to a high turbidity level. Now, water was being supplied from only the Gumma source. As against the daily requirement of 45 MLD in the city, only 6.34 MLD water was supplied on Sunday.
Many areas in the city did not receive water supply on Sunday and the situation might worsen in the coming days. Residents requisitioned water tankers and some of them even headed to bauris to fetch water.
Sources said the situation had turned grim and residents would face an acute water scarcity if the rain continued.
The SJPNL officials advised residents to use water judiciously and consume it only after boiling or filtering. According to them, it was an emergency situation and there was no clarity as to when the level of turbidity at the water sources would reduce.
A city-based activist said, “The problem of silt at water sources is common, but hardly any concrete steps are taken to resolve the issue. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that loose soil or waste is not dumped in the catchment areas of water sources, but the practice goes on unabated.”
Demand: 45 MLD; Supply: 6.3 MLD
- Water being supplied from only one water source at Gumma
- As against the daily requirement of 45 MLD in the city, only 6.34 MLD water supplied on Sunday
- The situation has turned grim and if the rainfall continues, city residents will face an acute scarcity of water
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Moonak area of Punjab's Sangrur
Water has entered various villages
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology