Water supply to Shimla to be disrupted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

The water supply to Shima will face some disruption over the next couple of days. According to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), the electricity department has resorted to shutdown for maintenance of electricity lines on Thursday at Gumma and Giri pumping stations.

“The shutdown will be from 10 am to 5 pm. As pumping will not happen for seven hours, there will be disruption in the supply over the next couple of days,” said an SJPNL official.

The Gumma and Giri are the main schemes that provide water to the city.

