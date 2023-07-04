Water tankers add to traffic chaos

With already narrow roads, the parking of huge water tankers has added to the commuters’ woes. This is leading to traffic jams on stretches where there’s barely any space for two vehicles to cross. The tankers should be parked elsewhere so that vehicle congestion can be avoided. Raman, kasauli

Litter woes on the Ridge

Traders putting up stalls to sell their articles has become a common sight on the Ridge now. Due to this, the area can be seen littered with garbage and other used items. Strict action must be taken to stop the littering menace so that the tourist destination stays garbage-free and continues to attract visitors. Neha Sharma, shimla

Road caves in

It’s been a week since a portion of the road between Panthaghati and Vikasnagar in Shimla caved in. This was a result of heavy rains. As construction work is underway just below that area, it should be immediately repaired to prevent any untoward incident. The authorities concerned should take remedial steps at the earliest. Suman, panthaghati, shimla

