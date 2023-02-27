Water tanks to be constructed in Kullu to tackle fire incidents

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 26

The Kullu district administration has decided to construct large water tanks in the rural areas that don’t have proper road access so that fire incidents in those areas can be tackled effectively.

The construction of water storage tanks will be given priority in areas where people live in traditional Kath-Kuni style wooden houses

Presiding over a meeting of the Kullu District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg ordered officials to identify and map the places of possible arson in view of fire safety in different areas of the district.

The DC directed the sub-divisional officers to identify 10 such villages under their jurisdiction on pilot basis. The construction of water storage tanks in those areas, where people live in traditional Kath-Kuni style wooden houses should be given a priority, he said.

Earlier, mapping was done by the DDMA in relation to the loss and resources under the Joint United Actions for Resilience in Emergencies (JUARE) Yojana, on the basis of which instructions have been given to the panchayats to take necessary steps to deal with fire incidents.

The officer directed the Forest, Jal Shakti and district Rural Development departments to revive all reservoirs in the district under “Catch the Rain” project. He said reservoirs having over 10,000-litre storage capacity should be identified and revived. Natural water sources should also be identified by the departments concerned and storage facilities created there, he added.

Garg said proper training and capacity development of District Disaster Management Committees was also necessary, for which training should be imparted to the people working there from time to time so that fire incidents could be tackled effectively.

The DC also directed to strengthen the fire-fighting network in the district, under which fire hydrants would be set up in densely populated areas. He said, committees had been formed in rural and urban areas to identify places for setting up fire hydrants. These committees would submit reports within a week.

