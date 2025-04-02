Water tariff hiked by 10% in Shimla

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has hiked by 10 per cent various tariffs to be levied on water supply connections as well as the supply of drinking water.

As per an order issued by the state government, domestic water connections within the limits of the Shimla Municipal Corporation will now be charged 10 per cent higher rates — Rs 21.23 per kilo litre for up to 20 kilo litres, Rs 36.61 for 20 to 30 kilo litres and Rs 65.89 per kilo litre for above 30 kilo litres. The minimum maintenance charge has also been hiked to Rs 121 per month while the faulty meter rate (consumption not available for previous three months) will be now Rs 488.48 per month.

Similarly, the charges per kilo litre for domestic water connections outside the limits of the Shimla MC will be Rs 48.31 for up to 20 kilo litres, Rs 73.21 for 20 to 30 kilo litres and Rs 102.49 for above 30 kilo litres. The minimum maintenance charge for domestic water connections outside the limits of the Shimla MC will be Rs 242 per month while the faulty meter rate will be Rs 1,948.58 per month.

For commercial water connections within and outside the limits of the Shimla MC, the charges per kilo litre will be Rs 58.56 for up to 20,000 litres, Rs 92.09 for up to 30,000 litres, Rs 122.40 for up to 75,000 litres and Rs 168.38 for above 75,000 litres. However, Rs 242 per month will be charged in case of plugged connections while Rs 8,557.67 per month will be charged for a faulty meter.

The charges per kilo litre for water supply connections for commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants will be Rs 116.93 for up to 30,000 litres, Rs 155.88 for 30,000 to 75,000 litres and Rs 214.34 for above 75,000 litres. In case of plugged connections, Rs 242 per month will be charged while Rs 8,557.67 per month will be the rate for a faulty meter.

For government institutions, hospitals, dharamshalas and religious places within and outside the limits of the Shimla MC, the water charges will be Rs 92.25 per kilo litre, minimum maintenance charge will be Rs 242 per month and the faulty meter rate will be Rs 8,557.67 per month.

The SJPNL will also charge 30 per cent of the water bill as sewerage user charges while the surcharge on the outstanding amount will be levied at the rate of 10 per cent for all categories of consumers.

Additionally, the SJPNL has also hiked tankers charges. For a water tanker of 2,000 litre capacity (for commercial use), Rs 1,797 will be charged, while for domestic use, Rs 1,331 will be charged. For a water tanker having 4,000 litre capacity, Rs 2,662 will be charged for domestic use and Rs 3,593 for commercial use. For a water tanker having 6,000 litre capacity, Rs 3,993 will be charged for domestic use and Rs 5,390.55 for commercial use. For a water tanker having 8,000 litre capacity, Rs 5,324 will be charged for domestic use and Rs 7,187 for commercial use.