Water wastage in many parts of Shimla

Water wastage in many parts of city

With residents being supplied water once every four days in Shimla, one can see water overflowing from the storage tanks in many parts of the city. Recently, in the Jakhoo area, water could be seen flowing on the road the day the authorities supplied it. Action should be taken against people wasting water. Devender, Shimla

Take action against students involved in clashes at academic institutions

Colleges have just reopened after the summer break and already, the number of clashes among students is rising. Two days after the colleges opened, students at Shimla’s Kotshera college clashed, and many of them were injured. The clashes, which are mostly caused by political differences, spoil the academic environment of these institutions. College administrations should take strict action against students involved in violent incidents. Rajni, Shimla

Ensure adherence to safety norms

There have been quite a few reports of mishaps caused by the leakage of the LPG gas, mostly at eateries, in recent times. The government should ensure that all safety norms are being followed in restaurants and eateries of all kinds. Action should be taken against those found wanting on this count. Vikrant, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla