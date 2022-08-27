Water wastage rampant in Shimla

Although Shimla is facing water shortage, people are still wasting the precious resource. Several rooftop water tanks installed in private residences can be seen overflowing. Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited should take strict action against those wasting water. — Davinder, Sanjauli

Close Pancrukhi ration depot on Tuesday

The ration depot at Panchrukhi market near Palampur should be closed on Tuesday instead of Wednesday as the power supply is shut in the area to undertake maintenance work on the former. As a result, customers have to wait for long-time to get their finger impression verified. Besides, the E-POS machines don't work properly due to poor network connectivity. The day to close the ration depot should be shifted in order to benefit the residents. — Satish, Panchrukhi, Palampur

Toilet shut at govt school

Students of Government Primary School, Jhandi, in Mashobra block are harried lot as toilets on the school premises is not working properly due to lack of shortage of water. The toilets have been lying shut. The department concerned ensure proper arrangement of water at the school immediately. — Rakesh, Mashobra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Palampur #Shimla