Water woes continue

It has been more than seven days since we received water supply in our area. Claims of the SJPNL and the Shimla MC that they are trying to resolve the water crisis seem to have fallen flat. The city has been facing the problems of turbidity and silt accumulation at water sources for the past many years. Yet, the administration has failed to find a permanent solution to prevent the water crisis. The department concerned should take all possible steps to provide water to the city residents. Mamta Thakur, Kasumpti

Faulty drainage in Vikasnagar

Improper drainage has become a major cause for concern for the residents of Vikasnagar in Shimla. Water often enters houses and shops in the lower Vikasnagar area after heavy rainfall. The authorities should take appropriate measures to address the problem. Sumit Negi, Shimla

Heaps of trash at Shoghi market

The has become difficult to cross the Shoghi market near Shimla as the garbage dumped in the market area has not been lifted for a long time. The foul smell emanating from the heaps of waste causes inconvenience to passersby. Besides, this may lead to an outbreak of diseases in the area. The civic body should ensure that the garbage is lifted regularly and disposed of properly. Gaurav, Shoghi

