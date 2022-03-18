Water woes will be fixed: UD Minister

Shimla, March 17
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today said that steps would be taken to ensure there was no shortage of water in Shimla.
The city has been receiving six to eight million litre less water over the last couple of days due to a burnt-out transformer at Gumma Water scheme, the main water supply scheme for the city.
“The Electricity Department will be provided funds to set up an additional transformer at the scheme to ensure smooth water supply to the city,” said Bhardwaj.
The minister has also directed the company to fix the supply time in a way so that the people face no problems. He also issued direction to simply the procedure to take new water connections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA
No word on Wang Yi’s visit
Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots
Panipat chosen for rollout