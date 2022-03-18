Water woes will be fixed: UD Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today said that steps would be taken to ensure there was no shortage of water in Shimla.

The city has been receiving six to eight million litre less water over the last couple of days due to a burnt-out transformer at Gumma Water scheme, the main water supply scheme for the city.

“The Electricity Department will be provided funds to set up an additional transformer at the scheme to ensure smooth water supply to the city,” said Bhardwaj.

The minister has also directed the company to fix the supply time in a way so that the people face no problems. He also issued direction to simply the procedure to take new water connections.