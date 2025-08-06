Water wonder: Dharamsala to get a new lake

Dharamsala is set to welcome a new tourist attraction, with plans underway to construct a lake on the Pingal nullah within the premises of the State War Memorial at the city’s entrance.

Confirming the development, District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said the lake will draw water from the kuhal that runs alongside the war memorial, with additional inflows from nearby nullahs and khuds. “Steps will also be taken for the channelisation of Charan Khud in Dharamsala and the drain near Kali Mata Temple in Kotwali Bazaar,” he added.

Instructions have been issued to the departments concerned and the municipal corporation to complete the necessary formalities for both the lake’s construction and the channelisation of the water bodies.

The project will be part of Dharamsala’s Smart City initiative, aimed at boosting tourism through new attractions. The war memorial already features a park on one side and the new lake will be developed nearby, benefitting from the ample parking space for tourist vehicles.

Dharamsala is already home to the famed Dal Lake, surrounded by deodar trees and considered sacred due to the small Shiva shrine on its banks, dedicated to Lord Driveshwar. The greenish waters of Dal Lake are home to various fish species, attracting lakhs of visitors each year.

District Magistrate Bairwa expressed confidence that the new lake will enhance tourist footfall and contribute to the local economy.