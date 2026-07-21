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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Waterlogged Baddi roads after heavy rain a nightmare for motorists, children

Waterlogged Baddi roads after heavy rain a nightmare for motorists, children

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Motorists had to negotiate through a waterlogged road in Baddi after heavy rain. Photo: Aditya Chadha
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Heavy rainy led to waterlogged roads in the Baddi industrial cluster on Monday evening, exposing poor storm water management. Stagnant water and poor drainage led to traffic disruptions as motorists found it difficult to negotiate their way through the waterlogged roads. The situation was particularly appalling at places like the Chakka road as well as the Baddi-Nalagarh highway where motorists had to drive through accumulated rainwater. As the highway is yet to be repaired, its potholed surface made things more difficult for the motorists.

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Others places that bore the brunt of heavy rain were Sabzi Mandi and the Sai road. Traders, who operate on the Sai road, considered a key trade centre of the Baddi industrial cluster, were also inconvenienced as rainwater entered their shops and spoiled their wares. “Whenever the Sai road is repaired, the authorities concerned do not remove the worn-out surface but lay a bituminous layer on top, elevating its level. This aberration leads to water rushing into their shops as drains overflow after rain,” rues Bhupinder Kumar, a trader.

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The problem stems from poor garbage management as plastic waste is callously dumped at every nook and corner of the town ever since it was made dustbin free and big dumpers were removed. “With no place to throw plastic waste and door-to-door waste collection being lax, a large quantity of waste is usually dumped on roadside. The dumped waste flows into drains during rainfall and blocks water seepage, leading to water-logging,” says Kuldeep, another trader.

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The situation has remained unchanged for years as the civic body, which was upgraded to a municipal corporation, has failed to ensure proper garbage management. The residents of Housing Board Phase-III lament that poor storm water management is evident from water overflowing on the roads. “The problem becomes grave for children returning home from schools and two-wheeler riders, who have to negotiate their was through waterlogged roads,” rues Rajeev, another Baddi resident.

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