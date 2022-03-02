Waterlogged road in Jubbarhatti

Whenever it rains, the road in Sujana village, near Jubbarhatti airport, gets waterlogged. This happens because there are no drains on the roadside. The commuters as well as pedestrians face a lot of trouble when the road is flooded. The PWD should construct drains to ensure water does not accumulate on the road.

— Amit, Jubbarhatti

Bus service suspended

The Theog-Koti bus has not been plying for the past few days and people using the service are facing a lot of problems. Also, milk supply to the town has been affected as suppliers used this bus service for the purpose. The HRTC should resume the service at the earliest. — Rakesh, Theog

