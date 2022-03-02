Waterlogged road in Jubbarhatti

Whenever it rains, the road in Sujana village, near Jubbarhatti airport, gets waterlogged. This happens because there are no drains on the roadside. The commuters as well as pedestrians face a lot of trouble when the road is flooded. The PWD should construct drains to ensure water does not accumulate on the road.
— Amit, Jubbarhatti
Bus service suspended
The Theog-Koti bus has not been plying for the past few days and people using the service are facing a lot of problems. Also, milk supply to the town has been affected as suppliers used this bus service for the purpose. The HRTC should resume the service at the earliest. — Rakesh, Theog
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
