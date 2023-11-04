Waterlogged road poses threat to pedestrians

The road from Lakkar Bazaar towards Auckland School is waterlogged due to a broken pipe in one of of the adjoining buildings. Due to the cold weather, the water is posing a threat to the people walking on the road. the authorities should take note and get the leaking pipe fixed at the earliest. Amit, Shimla
Hygiene norms ignored at Dasehra festival
Most workers at eatery stalls at Dasehra festival neither wore caps nor gloves. Though the workers were given hygiene guidelines, most of them at these shops did not follow them. Food was prepared and kept in the open. The authorities should take note of the matter as this might have cost people dearly. Rajesh, Kullu
Damaged sewerage chamber polluting Beas
The chamber built on the sewerage line at the river bank was damaged by the floods in July. The filth from it is flowing into the Beas near Buntar. The Nagar Panchayat and Jal Shakti Department have failed to repair the sewerage chamber due to the non-availability of sand and gravel. This can become a health hazard. The damaged chamber should be repaired at the earliest. Dalip, Bhuntar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
