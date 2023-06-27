Waterlogging a threat to equipment at power substation

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JUNE 26

Rainwater entered the premises of the 220 kv power grid substation at Bodh in Nurpur on Sunday evening after the first torrential monsoon rainfall of the season. This has not only resulted in waterlogging in some areas inside the substation but also poses a threat to the equipment worth crores of rupees installed in it.

As per information, the roadside drain meant for drainage of water on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway alongside the substation has been damaged due to the ongoing construction of the road-widening project by the four-lane construction company. As a result, the rainwater has started entering the power grid station.

Apprehending damage to power equipment, employees of the HPSEBL working in the substation submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded redress of the problem. SDM Gursimar Singh said that after receiving a memorandum, he issued directions to the construction company to resolve this problem.