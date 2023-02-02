Waterlogging on Kullu road

whenever it rains in Kullu, it becomes difficult for pedestrians to cross the road near Bhutti colony due to waterlogging . There are PWD quarters and two other government buildings adjacent to the road, yet no one has taken note of the problem. The authorities concerned should find a solution soon to provide relief to the residents. Ganesh, Kullu
Unleashed pets
several people walk along with their pets on the Panthaghati-New Shimla road in the morning. Many of them, however, either don’t leash their dogs or have a long leash. At times, these dogs lunge towards other people . The owners should ensure their dogs are properly leashed. Meena, Kasumpti
Stray dog menace in Shimla
The presence of stray dogs around the Himland area in Shimla has become a cause for concern for the public. They often pounce on pedestrians walking alongside the road here. The MC should take note and take appropriate action to address the problem. Joginder, Shimla
