Wazir Ram Singh Pathania’s 177th death anniv to be observed as Veer Diwas today

Kangra will observe the 177th death anniversary of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania tomorrow as Veer Diwas. Pathania’s armed resistance against the British, nearly nine years before the First War of Independence in 1857, remains an important chapter in the region’s history.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said that the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution on his initiative, seeking recognition for Ram Singh Pathania as a freedom fighter. The young warrior laid down his life at the age of 24. The state government subsequently also took up the matter with the Union Government.

He appealed to the state’s Members of Parliament to strongly pursue the demand with the Central Government to secure long-pending recognition for the warrior. He said Ram Singh’s contribution to the struggle against colonial rule deserved due acknowledgement.

The son of Sham Singh Pathania, a Wazir in the court of Nurpur ruler Raja Bir Singh, Ram Singh took up arms when the British moved to annex the princely state. On August 15, 1848, after capturing the Shahpur Kandi Fort, he hoisted his flag and proclaimed Jaswant Singh, the minor heir, as the rightful ruler. He subsequently continued his resistance through guerrilla warfare before being captured and sentenced to life imprisonment.

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His legacy has survived through generations in Kangra’s folk traditions. Ballad singers continue to recount his valour through the popular lines, “Koi Killa Pathania Zore Ladhiya…”, keeping alive the memory of a warrior whose courage became part of the region’s collective heritage.