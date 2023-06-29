WB to provide Rs 1,600 cr for power projects

Shimla, June 28
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the World Bank would provide around Rs 1,600 crore for the ‘Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme to undertake holistic reforms to allow improvements in renewable energy integration. With the state equity, the total programme cost will be more than Rs 2,000 crore.
The World Bank funding is expected to be available by August for five years. The World Bank Board approved the programme yesterday and the agreement would now be taken up in July. The first instalment is expected in August.
Sukhu said the programme also aimed at installing new capacities in solar generation of about 200 MW, through the HPPCL and HIMURJA. It was important for the state to meet its power requirements to allow for optimal trading, he added.
