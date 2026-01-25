DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Weather alert: Himachal Pradesh to get more rain, snow from Jan 26-28

Weather alert: Himachal Pradesh to get more rain, snow from Jan 26-28

Orange alert for heavy snow and rain on January 27 in Kullu, Kinnaur Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:24 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles remain stuck in a traffic jam after snowfall, in Shimla, on Sunday. PTI
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of heavy snow and rain as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance, likely to hit the Western Himalayan Region on January 26 onwards. The Weather Department has upgraded the alert from yellow to orange for heavy snow and rain on January 27 in the districts of Kullu, Kinnaur Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

The department has issued a yellow alert for all 12 districts on January 26 for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. While snow and rain is likely to occur in mid and high hills of the state on January 28, weather in plains and low hills will remain dry. Another snow and rain spell is likely on January 31.

Advertisement

In view of heavy snowfall, the state government has issued an advisory for District Disaster Management Authorities to activate District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCS) for 24x7 monitoring and coordination of the situation. They have also been directed to review and update contingency and evacuation plans, with a specific focus on snow-bound areas, flood-prone districts and urban low-lying regions. Also, directions have been issued to them to prepare and disseminate standardised public warnings to ensure timely information reaches the public. Ensure advisories are communicated effectively to commuters and tourists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain continued in higher reaches of the state. The weather was mostly dry in most parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts