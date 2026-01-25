Weather alert: Himachal Pradesh to get more rain, snow from Jan 26-28

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of heavy snow and rain as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance, likely to hit the Western Himalayan Region on January 26 onwards. The Weather Department has upgraded the alert from yellow to orange for heavy snow and rain on January 27 in the districts of Kullu, Kinnaur Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti.

The department has issued a yellow alert for all 12 districts on January 26 for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. While snow and rain is likely to occur in mid and high hills of the state on January 28, weather in plains and low hills will remain dry. Another snow and rain spell is likely on January 31.

In view of heavy snowfall, the state government has issued an advisory for District Disaster Management Authorities to activate District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCS) for 24x7 monitoring and coordination of the situation. They have also been directed to review and update contingency and evacuation plans, with a specific focus on snow-bound areas, flood-prone districts and urban low-lying regions. Also, directions have been issued to them to prepare and disseminate standardised public warnings to ensure timely information reaches the public. Ensure advisories are communicated effectively to commuters and tourists.

Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to ensure the availability and pre-positioning of snow clearance equipment (JCBs, snow cutters) at strategic locations to minimise road blockages and to maintain readiness of Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) for the immediate restoration of roads and critical infrastructure. Similarly, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has been directed to ensure Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) are on standby for the restoration of electricity, which may be disrupted by heavy snow or rain. They have also been directed to ensure power backup is available for essential services.

Jal Shakti Vibhag has been directed to ensure the availability of water and sanitation supplies, particularly in high-risk and snow-bound areas while Police and Tourism Department have been directed to regulate traffic on snow-bound routes and issue travel advisories to prevent tourists from venturing into high-risk zones. They have been directed to coordinate with transport authorities to manage commuter safety.

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain continued in higher reaches of the state. The weather was mostly dry in most parts of the state in the past 24 hours.