Weather alert: Himachal Pradesh to get more rain, snow from Jan 26-28
Orange alert for heavy snow and rain on January 27 in Kullu, Kinnaur Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts
Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of heavy snow and rain as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance, likely to hit the Western Himalayan Region on January 26 onwards. The Weather Department has upgraded the alert from yellow to orange for heavy snow and rain on January 27 in the districts of Kullu, Kinnaur Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti.
The department has issued a yellow alert for all 12 districts on January 26 for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. While snow and rain is likely to occur in mid and high hills of the state on January 28, weather in plains and low hills will remain dry. Another snow and rain spell is likely on January 31.
In view of heavy snowfall, the state government has issued an advisory for District Disaster Management Authorities to activate District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCS) for 24x7 monitoring and coordination of the situation. They have also been directed to review and update contingency and evacuation plans, with a specific focus on snow-bound areas, flood-prone districts and urban low-lying regions. Also, directions have been issued to them to prepare and disseminate standardised public warnings to ensure timely information reaches the public. Ensure advisories are communicated effectively to commuters and tourists.
Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain continued in higher reaches of the state. The weather was mostly dry in most parts of the state in the past 24 hours.
