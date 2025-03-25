DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Weather conditions improve, tourist influx to Kullu-Manali picks up

Weather conditions improve, tourist influx to Kullu-Manali picks up

With the weather conditions improving, the tourist influx to the popular Kullu-Manali region has seen a noticeable spike in the last two days. As the weather was turning pleasant in the area, local hoteliers are optimistic about a surge in...
article_Author
Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Young women with a pet participate in the third edition of ‘Snowtales Lahaul Marathon’, organised by the animal rescue organisation ‘Manali Strays’, in Lahaul and Spiti district, on Monday. — PTI
Advertisement

With the weather conditions improving, the tourist influx to the popular Kullu-Manali region has seen a noticeable spike in the last two days. As the weather was turning pleasant in the area, local hoteliers are optimistic about a surge in business in the coming days, especially as the region enters the peak tourist season.

Hem Raj Sharma, a prominent hotelier in Manali, stated that there has been a gradual increase in tourist arrivals in Kullu district with the Banjar region seeing a significant rise in footfall. He also noted that the Manali region is experiencing a steady rise in tourist numbers, further indicating a positive trend for the coming weeks.

Manu Sharma, another hotelier from Manali, expressed confidence that the first week of April would see a significant spike in tourism. He pointed out that the abundant snow in key tourist spots such as Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel and Gulaba near Manali continues to be a major attraction for visitors. The picturesque snowy landscapes and adventure opportunities in these areas are drawing tourists, particularly those seeking snow experiences.

Advertisement

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, highlighted that the room occupancy in hotels in Manali has risen to around 40 per cent in recent days, a sharp increase from below 20 per cent just a week ago. The improved weather in Manali and the nearby Lahaul region has encouraged tourists to flock to the area, with many opting to explore the Kullu-Manali and Lahaul Valley.

Thakur further shared his optimism for the coming weeks, predicting that by mid-April, the region will see a significant boost in tourist arrivals, helping the local economy. The tourism sector, a key contributor to the region’s economy, is expected to benefit greatly from this resurgence in visitor numbers.

Advertisement

Local businesses, including hoteliers, travel agencies and vendors, are eagerly anticipating this surge in tourism as the coming weeks are expected to bring a welcome economic boost. As the region continues to recover from the winter months, the increase in tourist activity is a positive sign for the future of tourism in the Kullu-Manali region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper