Weather conditions improve, tourist influx to Kullu-Manali picks up

With the weather conditions improving, the tourist influx to the popular Kullu-Manali region has seen a noticeable spike in the last two days. As the weather was turning pleasant in the area, local hoteliers are optimistic about a surge in business in the coming days, especially as the region enters the peak tourist season.

Hem Raj Sharma, a prominent hotelier in Manali, stated that there has been a gradual increase in tourist arrivals in Kullu district with the Banjar region seeing a significant rise in footfall. He also noted that the Manali region is experiencing a steady rise in tourist numbers, further indicating a positive trend for the coming weeks.

Manu Sharma, another hotelier from Manali, expressed confidence that the first week of April would see a significant spike in tourism. He pointed out that the abundant snow in key tourist spots such as Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel and Gulaba near Manali continues to be a major attraction for visitors. The picturesque snowy landscapes and adventure opportunities in these areas are drawing tourists, particularly those seeking snow experiences.

Advertisement

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, highlighted that the room occupancy in hotels in Manali has risen to around 40 per cent in recent days, a sharp increase from below 20 per cent just a week ago. The improved weather in Manali and the nearby Lahaul region has encouraged tourists to flock to the area, with many opting to explore the Kullu-Manali and Lahaul Valley.

Thakur further shared his optimism for the coming weeks, predicting that by mid-April, the region will see a significant boost in tourist arrivals, helping the local economy. The tourism sector, a key contributor to the region’s economy, is expected to benefit greatly from this resurgence in visitor numbers.

Advertisement

Local businesses, including hoteliers, travel agencies and vendors, are eagerly anticipating this surge in tourism as the coming weeks are expected to bring a welcome economic boost. As the region continues to recover from the winter months, the increase in tourist activity is a positive sign for the future of tourism in the Kullu-Manali region.