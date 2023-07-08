Weather department warns of landslides, flash floods

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 7

The state is likely to witness isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain over the next 48 hours in all districts, except Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. The heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides/mudslides in vulnerable areas, including the Shimla-Kalka highway.

Record turbidity at Giri Water Scheme Due to heavy rainfall over the last few days, the SJPNL logged record turbidity in its Giri Water Scheme

An SJPNL official said that pumping had to be stopped with turbidity spiking to such a high level

Turbidity has increased at the source of most schemes but the rise wasn't as much as at Giri Water Scheme

With disruptions likely due to rains, the SJPNL is providing water on alternate days

While the weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 8 and 9, the light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the next four to five days.

The department has warned of the possibility of rise in the water level of major rivers flowing through the state and local streams and rivulets. It has warned of increase in the water level of Beas in Kullu, Kangra and Mandi, increase in water inflow of Sutlej in the catchment areas of the river in Shimla district, and Ravi in Chamba. The department has further warned of landslides and road blockages in almost all the districts.

The department has further warned that the rain could lead to disruption of essential services like water, electricity, and communications in different parts of the state. Traffic congestion and reduced visibility are other problems that people would need to deal with.

The average maximum temperatures are likely to continue to be 2 to 4 degree below normal for the next three to four days. The average minimum temperatures, however, are likely to be normal for next four to five days.

The total loss due to the monsoon rains has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark. On Friday, amount stood at Rs 352.05 crore.