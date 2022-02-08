Weather dept predicts another wet spell in Himachal from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

The Meteorological office (MeT) today predicted another wet spell in the state on February 8 and 9 and issued an advisory even as the weather remained dry in the state and thick fog engulfed some places in Mandi and Bilaspur in lower hills, reducing the visibility to 50 meters.

Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photos: Amit Kanwar

Under the influence of western disturbance, precipitation activity is likely to increase from Tuesday night with light to moderate rainfall in the plains and lower hills and light to moderate rainfall/snowfall in the middle and higher hills. There is also a possibility of thunderstorm, associated with lightning in the plains and lower hills in Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Una, Solan and Sirmaur districts during the period, the MeT office said.

Isolated spells of moderate to heavy snowfall at few places in the district of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur and higher reaches of Mandi district and Sirmaur on Wednesday and rainfall activity is likely to continue till Thursday morning and decrease thereafter, MeT office added.

A total of 290 roads, including 117 in Lahaul and Spiti, 88 in Shimla, 38 in Mandi, 29 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, four in Sirmaur and two in Solan area, are still blocked and 24 transformers and 59 water supply schemes are affected.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said despite heavy snowfall during the current winter season this year, the state government restored power and water supply in snow-bound areas in a record time. He added all major district roads had been restored for vehicular traffic and all out efforts were made to open the link roads to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

He said adequate men and machinery had been deployed in snow-bound areas to ensure smooth plying of vehicles. Tourists had been advised to drive carefully in snow-bound areas to avoid any mishap, he added.

Keylong, which received

1 cm of snow, was coldest at night recording a low of minus 3.6 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature rose by 2 to 3 degrees and Una was hottest during the day with 23.6 degree Celsius.

#himachal weather #rain