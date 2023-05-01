 Weather plays spoilsport on last day of campaign : The Tribune India

Weather plays spoilsport on last day of campaign

Senior leaders hold roadshows, corner meetings to woo voters for May 2 elections

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu campaigns for the party candidate at Chotta Shimla on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 30

The campaigning for the elections to the prestigious Shimla Municipal Corporation having 34 wards ended today with senior leaders holding roadshows and corner meetings ahead of the May 2 polling.

Even as weather played a spoilsport on the last day of campaign, senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal campaigned for party candidates in a last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

There are a total of 102 candidates in the fray for the 34 wards. Even though the elections are not being held on symbol basis the two main political players, Congress and BJP have fielded candidates from all the 34 wards. Both the parties have given ticket to many of its sitting councillors, while in certain wards the spouses have jumped into the fray due to reservation of the ward. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The fight to gain control over the MC is clearly between the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP. The AAP, despite little success in gaining a foothold in the hill state, has fielded 21 candidates. Although, the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), which once remained a CPM citadel, the Left party has been able to field candidates from a four seats, indicating its shrinking base.

The Congress seems to be quite confident of regaining control over the SMC from the BJP. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a two-time Councillor himself, led the Congress campaign. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh, ministers, MLAs and senior party functionaries also campaigned extensively.

Both Congress and BJP released their manifestos for the SMC polls, making tall promises about providing 24X7 water supply, ample parking space, better mobility and relief from traffic congestion. The Congress is hoping to romp home on the support of employees whose main demand of restoration has been fulfilled. Making the attic habitable and grant of three per cent DA to employees could also tilt the scales in favour of Congress.

The BJP, on the other hand, is once again banking on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to their rescue. All the leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur during his roadshows and corner meetings credited PM Modi for the Rs 6500 crore smart city project, Rs 1,813 crore drinking water scheme, Rs 1,560 crore ropeway project and the Dhalli tunnel.

After assuming power in the state, the Congress government has reduced the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation from 41 to 34. The previous BJP government had created seven new wards in the corporation, which have been de-notified by the Congress government. The term of the Shimla Municipal Corporation ended in June 2022, but the elections got delayed as the matter of ward de-limitation had reached the High Court.

  • Total voters 93, 920
  • Total polling stations 153
  • Maximum voters Vikasnagar (4,161)
  • Least voters Malyana (1,166)

