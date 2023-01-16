 Weather radars installed at Chamba, Mandi : The Tribune India

Weather radars installed at Chamba, Mandi

Will help forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm within 100-km radius

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union Government to enhance the disaster fund for Himachal Pradesh as the state is prone to various types of natural disasters due to difficult topographical and climatic conditions.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 15

The Chief Minister raised this demand during the inauguration function of setting up of two Doppler weather radars in the state addressed virtually from New Delhi by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences. These Doppler radars have been out up at Jot in Chamba district and at Murari Devi in Mandi district.

Sukhu said these radars would be able to forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm within 100 kilometer radius in all directions. These would especially be useful for short-range forecasting. “These radars will be helpful in improving area specific forecast and warning. They will also enhance weather monitoring capabilities and generate accurate data that will help the administration in making early arrangements to reduce damages caused due to weather-borne disasters,” said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu said that one Doppler weather radar was installed at Kufri in Shimla district on January 15, 2021. “With the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent area of the state will be covered for weather forecast. About 30 per cent area of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district will not be covered under these radars,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister of State to provide an additional radar for these districts so that these tribal districts could also be covered. “The cloudbursts have caused heavy damages in Kinnaur district in the recent years. Thus, it is vital that a proper weather forecast mechanism be evolved to take preventive measures in advance. Cloudbursts have caused heavy damage to the area, particularly the power projects,” said Sukhu.

Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti not covered

  • The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister of State to provide an additional radar for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti so that these tribal districts could also be covered.
  • “With the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent area of the state will be covered for weather forecast. About 30 per cent area of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district will not be covered under these radars,” he said.
  • A weather radar was installed at Kufri in Shimla dist in 2021.
  • Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union Government to enhance the disaster fund.

