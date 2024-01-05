Weather to remain largely dry, apple growers upset

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

Barring a slight possibility of some precipitation on January 8-9, the weather is likely to remain largely dry over the next two weeks. “We are expecting snow and rain after January 18. Until then, the weather will be largely dry,” said Surinder Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The Director, however, said that there’s a 24-hour window on January 8-9 wherein the state could get some precipitation. “This Western Disturbance expected on January 8-9 is likely to be slightly stronger than the last two WDs. So, there’ a possibility of some snowfall in higher reaches, and rainfall in lower areas,” he said.

As per the weather department, the average maximum temperatures are likely to be normal or above normal over the next two weeks. “The above normal maximum temperatures will reduce the probability of snowfall,” said Paul.

Besides, dense fog is likely at isolated pockets during next couple of days in the districts of Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh) during morning hours. The commuters have been advised to drive carefully in the morning hours.

The prolonged dry spell has already started having an adverse impact on agriculture and horticulture. The rabi crops like wheat, mustard and barely and some citrus fruits in lower regions of the state. Apple growers, too, have started feeling the heat as the dry weather has forced them to put on hold new plantation, and the application of manure and fertilizers to the soil.

And in case the weather continues to be dry after January 15, apple plants will struggle to get the required chilling hours, especially in lower elevations. It will affect adversely both the quality and the quantity of the fruit.

