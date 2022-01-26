Webinar on growth in horticulture

A webinar on 'Development of Horticulture and Forestry in Himachal in the past 50 years- Role of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni' was organised. Dr KK Raina, Principal Investigator, IDP, briefed about the state's history and initiatives taken by the university to improve the quality of education. Director of Research Dr Ravinder Sharma spoke about the university's history and said the flow of information and dissemination of technologies developed by them had helped raise the socio-economic status of farmers. In the past 50 years, the university had become a leading centre of research and education in fruits, vegetables, flowers and forest tree species.

DAV-Rehan celebrates Statehood Day

DAV-Rehan celebrated the 51st Statehood Day by organising several programmes that highlighted the beauty and rich cultural heritage of the state. Students of pre-primary, primary, secondary and senior secondary sections participated in the activities. A folk dance by tiny tots, clad in traditional Himachali attire, was the main attraction.

NSS School Council wins accolades

NSS State Advisory Committee member Rajan Sharma has said the NSS School Council had done good work in selecting NSS volunteers from all over the state and training them at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalpani, Shimla, for the Republic Day amid severe cold wave and surging Covid cases. He said officials such as district co-ordinator, master trainers, principals and observers had been working hard to encourage and promote the volunteers. Sharma congratulated state co-ordinator Dalip Thakur, all school NSS in-charges and the whole NSS Wing for participating and contributing to Republic Day training camp.