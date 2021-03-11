Website of Shimla Smart City launched

Shimla, April 30
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today launched the website of Shimla Smart City Limited (SSCL) here. He said the website would be a one-stop solution to all citizen services and help people in accessing the water bill calculator, building planning approval, water bill, payment of garbage bill, lease rent and property tax, application for NOC for electricity, water and sewerage connections and for permission of canopy.
The website would also be helpful in reflecting projects undertaken by the SSCL under various components. He directed the SSCL to complete the ongoing works and integrate the remaining services. This website could be accessed at https://shimlasmartcity.com. Manmohan Sharma, MD and CEO of SSCL, Ajit Bhardwaj, Additional Commissioner of the Shimla MC and General Manager (Admin) of SSCL, Braham Prakash, GM (Technical), SSCL, and Prem Thakur, Manager IT, SSCL, were present on the occasion.
