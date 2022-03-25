Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

The Border Roads Organisation today launched a website on Atal Tunnel.

A spokesperson said a ticket of Rs 100 would be launched for those, who want to visit Atal Tunnel for special study.

“As a part of the vision of PM Modi, the BRO launched a website www.marvels.bro.gov.in. The website has been dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. —

#atal tunnel