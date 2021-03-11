Weeding of pond at Raja Ka Talab begins

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 4

The Kangra district administration undertook weeding of the traditional and historical pond at Raja ka Talab in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district yesterday. A team of field staff of the Agriculture Department in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal used drones to sprinkle weeding spray (mixture of glyphosate and urea) into the pond.

Raja ka Talab situated on the Jassur-Talwara highway is famous because of this historical pond, which is in a deplorable condition. This water body spread over around 55 kanals is dried up and required weeding and de-silting. The Agriculture Department had reportedly conducted a successful trial of weeding spray on April 18 and so the district administration decided to weed the water body.