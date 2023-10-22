Week-long chemistry workshop at Dehri college

Nurpur, October 21
A week-long national chemistry workshop concluded at Government College, Dehri, in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district on Friday evening. Chief guest Prof Rakesh Kumar of the NIT, Jalandhar, delivered a lecture on ‘Therapeutic Agents Based on Naturally Occurring Scaffolds’, focusing on captivating exploration into the realm of chemistry and its profound implications for the healthcare sector.
Head of the Chemistry Department Dr Kamakshi Lumba said that the prime objective of the workshop was to educate students about the crucial role of chemistry and enhance their skills and knowledge on the wide application of the subject. The workshop was aimed at promoting interaction with professionals working in specific areas of research in academic institutions. A number of events like oral presentations, poster-making, quiz competitions and hands-on instrument handling were organised.
