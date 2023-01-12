Week-long handloom expo ends in Shimla

Shimla, January 11
The week-long District Handloom Expo organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Development Commissioner Handlooms culminated at Gaiety Theatre here today. Handmade woollens and other articles were at display at the expo that saw a footfall of thousands of visitors. The expo was jointly organised with the HP State Handloom and Handicraft Corporation.
Rohil Thakur, Assistant Manager Himachal Emporium and in-charge of the expo, told The Tribune, “We got a phenomenal response as more than 20,000 people visited the expo in a week’s time. Last year, the expo was organised in March when we managed to garner Rs 15 lakh sales. This year, the response was better and we managed to sell handlooms and other handmade articles of Rs 20 lakh.”
