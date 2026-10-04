Weekend tourist rush swells in Bir-Billing, Dharamsala as monsoon rain subsides

Deputy Director (Tourism) Vinay Dhiman said that the region had witnessed a significant rush of travellers from different parts of the country this long weekend. “There has been a great rush of travellers due to the long weekend. Hotels in Dharamsala and surrounding areas have recorded occupancy between 80 per cent and 90 per cent,” he added.

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The presence of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Dharamsala has also given a boost to tourism activity in the region, with visitors continuing to flock to McLeodganj and adjoining areas.

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Ashwani Bamba, president of the Kangra Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that the current rush was also linked to the holiday season in key tourist source markets such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. “There is a great tourist rush at present, with hotel occupancy in the 80 per cent to 90 per cent range. This is also the season when educational tours from various North Indian states arrive in the region. We are, therefore, expecting a good tourist arrival in the coming months,” he added.

The International Cricket Stadium of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has also emerged as a major attraction with hundreds of tourists visiting the arena every day.

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The rise in tourist arrivals has prompted the police to strengthen traffic and security arrangements in major tourist destinations. Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said that additional police personnel had been deployed in McLeodganj, Dharamkot and Bhagsu to manage the increased movement of visitors.

"SHO and DSP-level officers are personally monitoring traffic arrangements on roads in the busy tourist areas," said Verma. "Special arrangements have also been made for tourists heading towards the popular Triund trek. The registration of trekkers is being ensured at the starting point while forest guards and helpers have been deployed in coordination with the Forest Department," he added.

Verma said that a Quick Reaction Team had also been stationed in McLeodganj to respond to any emergency. Action was being taken against vehicles parked haphazardly and those violating traffic rules, particularly in the congested McLeodganj area, he added.

Meanwhile, Bir-Billing, one of the country's most popular paragliding destinations, is also witnessing a major tourist rush. Paragliding activities resumed in mid-September following the monsoon break and more than 500 flights are being undertaken at the famous paragliding sites.

The renewed flying activity has brought a fresh influx of adventure seekers to Bir and surrounding areas. The Tourism Department is also planning to develop and improve the take-off site at Billing to provide better facilities for pilots and visitors.