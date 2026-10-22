Weekly Dehra SDM camp office starts at Haripur

A camp office of SDM Kulwant Singh Potan was held at the PWD Rest House on Wednesday on the directions of Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur. The initiative aims to ensure prompt redress of public grievances and spare residents repeated trips to Dehra for routine administrative work.

Block Congress president Kamlesh Kumar Chaudhary and Haripur Vyapar Mandal president Atul Mahajan, along with other local representatives and residents, welcomed the SDM and honoured him with a traditional shawl and a cap.

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Potan announced that the camp office would be held every Wednesday. If the day falls on a holiday, it would be organised on the next working day. The Dehra Block Development Officer would also hold camps twice a week.

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The SDM directed officials to register all applications and complaints received at the camps and forward them to the departments concerned. Department heads must attend the subsequent Wednesday’s camp with written action-taken reports on the previous week’s grievances.

The SDM said that the initiative would strengthen direct communication between the administration and residents while ensuring transparency and time-bound disposal of complaints. Residents of Haripur, the historic town associated with the Kangra miniature painting tradition, have welcomed the initiative of holding a weekly camp office of the Dehra SDM, bringing administrative services closer to their doorsteps.

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Haripur has remained a seat of power as the capital of a princely state and has long been neglected. The present initiative will benefit a huge population around Haripur.