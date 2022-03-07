Welfare of aged, shelter to cattle priorities: Chief Minister

Shimla, March 6
Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today asserted that the annual Budget for 2022-23 was development oriented with need-based modifications in the ongoing schemes. “The Budget proposes an increase in the outlays of several schemes and has policies aimed at uplift of the persons at the bottom of the ladder,” he said during a virtual “Jan Samvad” with people on the Budget here today. “The very first decision of the present government was aimed at welfare of the old people and ensuring proper shelter to the abandoned cattle was next. A sum of Rs 500 was being provided per month per cattle in cow sanctuaries and gau sadans, which now has been increased to Rs 700 in the Budget 2022-23, he said. —
