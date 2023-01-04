Welfare of Himachal people our only agenda: Sunil Sharma Bittu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 3

Development and welfare of people is the only agenda of the Congress government in the state, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, here yesterday. He was addressing a gathering at a welcome rally organised by Congress leaders at Gandhi Chowk on his first visit after appointment. Bittu said he was moved by the affection and blessings showered by people of the district and would leave no stone unturned to help them.

He said the CM had categorically said the government would not compromise with the genuine development demands even if they were from the opposition party in the state.

Later, Bittu chaired a meeting of district administration officials and directed them to implement programmes and policies of the government on priority.

