Welfare of Himachal people our only agenda: Sunil Sharma Bittu

Hamirpur, January 3
Development and welfare of people is the only agenda of the Congress government in the state, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, here yesterday. He was addressing a gathering at a welcome rally organised by Congress leaders at Gandhi Chowk on his first visit after appointment. Bittu said he was moved by the affection and blessings showered by people of the district and would leave no stone unturned to help them.
He said the CM had categorically said the government would not compromise with the genuine development demands even if they were from the opposition party in the state.
Later, Bittu chaired a meeting of district administration officials and directed them to implement programmes and policies of the government on priority.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...