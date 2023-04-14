Welfare projects will be completed in time-bound manner, says DC

Chamba, April 13
Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan during a press conference here today said the administration would prepare a development action plan according to the needs of different areas of the district.
He added that effective implementation of various schemes, programmes and policies of the government would be ensured for overall development of the district.
“Ongoing development schemes will be completed in a time-bound manner. The administration will take necessary steps for environment protection and to keep the Ravi pollution-free,” the DC said. He also emphasised on the importance of solid waste management.
Devgan also shared his views on tourism development and schemes such as the Aspirational District Programme and the Chalo Chamba Abhiyaan.
The DC said he would prioritise the development of the district and work for public welfare.
