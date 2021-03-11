Welfare schemes benefit 77 orphans in Bilaspur district

Hamirpur, April 26
As many as 77 of total 142 identified orphaned children have been provided benefits under various welfare schemes in Bilaspur.
A total of 65 of them have already got assistance, have attained the age of 18 years and have been excluded from the Bal-Balika Suraksha Yojana. Orphans above 18 years of age are not covered under the yojana but provided assistance under other welfare schemes.
Bilaspur DC Pankaj Rai, while reviewing welfare schemes for orphans at a meeting, said that 11 children, who had attained adulthood, were pursuing various courses in the ITIs at Barthin, Ghumarwin and Bilaspur. He added that over Rs 24.92 lakh had been spent in the last financial year for supporting these children, including Rs 3.71 lakh spent on ITI students.
He said that most of the orphans lived with their foster parents while only six were admitted to child care institutes at Bhager and Kothi. He directed child protection officers Raj Kumari and Shally Guleria to keep a regular watch on the care of these children and ensure timely help to them. The government had provided sufficient funds for these children and assistance must reach them, he added.
