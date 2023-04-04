Welfare schemes to be implemented on priority, says DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 3

Welfare schemes and the policies of the government will be implemented on priority in the district. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa said this during an interaction with the media here today.

He said the all-round development of the district would be done in collaboration with executing departments. He added, “Since Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given me the responsibility of his home district, I will try my best to meet the expectations of the CM and people of the district.”

The DC said the media played an important role in making people aware about various policies and programmes of the government. “Thus, I hope the media will continue to support the administration,” he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jitender Sanjta and Sub-Divisional Officer Manish Soni were also present along with other revenue officers.