Welfare schemes will be launched with proper budget: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government will ensure budgetary provisions before announcing and implementing public welfare or development schemes in the state. His government would not follow the previous government, which had announced various schemes without any budgetary provision just to gain political mileage, he added.

Preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra reviewed at Indora

Sukhu addressed a public meeting at Chanour in the neighbouring Indora Assembly constituency late this evening after reviewing preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra scheduled on January 18.

He said that all 10 guarantees given to the people of the state in the Congress’ election manifesto would be fulfilled by making required budgetary provisions. “My government is committed to improving the fiscal health of the state and will boost the economy in the next three years,” he added.

Sukhu said that the government had adopted zero tolerance to corruption and the suspension of the Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, which had become a den of selling jobs, was the first nail in the coffin of corrupt practices. He added that his government had implemented the first guarantee of the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) to provide social security to government employees and officers after their retirement. The government had also made a budgetary provision of Rs 800 crore for the OPS.

He said that the government would soon bring a policy for the growth and development of youths.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, CPS Ashish Butail, MLAs Malender Rajan, Kewal Singh Pathania and Suresh Kumar, Chief Minister’s Principal Adviser (IT) Gokul Butail, Chief Minister’s Principal Adviser (Political) Sunil Sharma, former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri were also present on the occasion.