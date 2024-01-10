Welfare workshop for people living with HIV

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

The Health Department and the Himachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society organised a workshop here today to connect with people with HIV and provide them all possible help. Project Director Rajiv Kumar presided over the workshop.

He said, “The main objective of the workshop was to connect people living with HIV in Himachal with the mainstream of society through various departments. The government has been providing free and timely treatment to people suffering from AIDS.”

Rajiv Kumar said that the state government was also providing financial assistance to children and orphans of HIV or AIDS affected people for their education and other living-related needs. He urged the HP Skill Development Corporation to consider involving people living with HIV in skill development programmes.

The representatives of the departments of Higher Education, Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Technical Education, Women and Child Development, State Livelihood Mission, HP Skill Development Corporation, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, HP Milkfed and the Himachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority attended the workshop.

Persons living with HIV also shared their views during the workshop. The department representatives assured them of taking every possible step to include them in various welfare schemes. Secretary, HP Legal Services Authority, Vikas Gupta and officials of the state AIDS Control Society attended the workshop.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla