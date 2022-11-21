Wellness centre demanded in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 20

Central Government Retired Employees Forum has urged the Central government to open a wellness centre in the district to ensure better medical facilities for them.

Naresh Dhiman, general secretary of the forum, said the Central Government had approved a wellness centre for Mandi district a few years ago but it could not be set up here to date. Due to the lack of such a centre, retired employees of the Central Government are facing difficulty in availing proper medical facilities.

“Only one wellness centre has been opened in Shimla district to provide medical facilities to the retired employees. Due to long distance and old age, it is not possible for them to visit Shimla for medical treatment from Mandi,” he said.

“Until more centres, also in Mandi district, are opened in the state, provision should be made for medical bill reimbursement to Central Government pensioners on the lines of Himachal government employees,” he said. “We urge the Centre to open a wellness centre in Mandi district,” he added.