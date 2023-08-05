Were forced to work at Secy Health's home, say three NHM staff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 4

Three National Health Mission (NHM) Class IV employees, who were employed on an outsource basis, were sacked a few hours after they alleged that they were forced by Secretary Health to work at her residence and were threatened that they would lose their jobs when they refused. “When we expressed our inability to work at her residence due to different reasons, we were threatened that we will lose our jobs. And today we have been sacked,” the trio said.

Secretary Health Sudha Devi, rejected the allegations saying they were deputed in her office and were relieved for unsatisfactory performance. “They did not work properly and had taken unauthorised leave. Their past work history was also not satisfactory, so the outsourcing agency was asked to do the needful,” she said. “I have two persons working at my home. I stay alone and do not need any more people. It’s all fake and motivated,” she said.

The trio claimed that they had even met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in connection with this matter a while back and submitted a written complaint. “We were deputed at Secretary Health office but we were told by the Secretary to work at her residence. On our refusal, we were threatened that we would lose our job,” the trio wrote in a letter.

