 We’re working to introduce air ambulance service in Himachal: Health Minister Shandil : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • We’re working to introduce air ambulance service in Himachal: Health Minister Shandil

We’re working to introduce air ambulance service in Himachal: Health Minister Shandil

Second shobha yatra of Mandi fair held

We’re working to introduce air ambulance service in Himachal: Health Minister Shandil

A procession during the shobha yatra of the Mahashivratri festival. Tribune photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 12

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said it was the resolve of the state government to create a capable, strong and healthy Himachal Pradesh.

With this perspective, work was being done to strengthen the public health infrastructure in the state, he added.

While speaking as the chief guest of the programme organised at the Paddal ground on the occasion of the second shobha yatra of Shivratri fair in Mandi, the Health Minister said by the end of the year, one health institute in all 68 assembly constituencies of the state would be upgraded as a model institute.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

People would have access to expert doctors and state-of-the-art health services, he added.

According to him, the government was working towards providing air ambulance services in the state. With this perspective, the structural development of health institutions was being done.

Earlier, he participated in the second shobha yatra of the fair accompanied by his daughter Dr Deepali Dhaul. He offered prayers at the Madho Rai temple, from where the shobha yatra started.The yatra culminated at the Paddal ground.

The Minister said the Shivratri fair of Mandi was a fair of ‘Dev culture’. It was a matter of great happiness that even today, the old traditions of the fair were followed with full respect and devotion, he added.

The Health Minister congratulated everyone for the announcement of 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of both the deities and the Bajantris by the Chief Minister.

The Minister said, “Along with promoting Himachali culture, the Congress government is working strongly to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. The government has fulfilled 5 guarantees in just 14 months. By fulfilling the guarantee of restoration of OPS, our government gifted OPS to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees. Fulfilling our second promise of providing employment opportunities to the youth, we launched the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme. Under the third guarantee, English-medium classes have been started in government schools from class 1. Fulfilling the fourth guarantee, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to give MSP on milk. And now our government has fulfilled its fifth guarantee by starting the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 will be provided every month to all the eligible mothers and sisters who are above 18 years of age.”

“Himachal has become the first state in the country which has made a scheme for orphaned children and destitute sections of the society. We have started the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and adopted 4,000 orphaned children as ‘Children of the State’. The government is the mother and the government is the father of these children. Our government is taking the responsibility of their care and education,” he added.

DC Apoorv Devgan welcomed the chief guest, and provided information about various events of the fair.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands