We’re working to introduce air ambulance service in Himachal: Health Minister Shandil

Mandi, March 12

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said it was the resolve of the state government to create a capable, strong and healthy Himachal Pradesh.

With this perspective, work was being done to strengthen the public health infrastructure in the state, he added.

While speaking as the chief guest of the programme organised at the Paddal ground on the occasion of the second shobha yatra of Shivratri fair in Mandi, the Health Minister said by the end of the year, one health institute in all 68 assembly constituencies of the state would be upgraded as a model institute.

People would have access to expert doctors and state-of-the-art health services, he added.

According to him, the government was working towards providing air ambulance services in the state. With this perspective, the structural development of health institutions was being done.

Earlier, he participated in the second shobha yatra of the fair accompanied by his daughter Dr Deepali Dhaul. He offered prayers at the Madho Rai temple, from where the shobha yatra started.The yatra culminated at the Paddal ground.

The Minister said the Shivratri fair of Mandi was a fair of ‘Dev culture’. It was a matter of great happiness that even today, the old traditions of the fair were followed with full respect and devotion, he added.

The Health Minister congratulated everyone for the announcement of 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of both the deities and the Bajantris by the Chief Minister.

The Minister said, “Along with promoting Himachali culture, the Congress government is working strongly to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. The government has fulfilled 5 guarantees in just 14 months. By fulfilling the guarantee of restoration of OPS, our government gifted OPS to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees. Fulfilling our second promise of providing employment opportunities to the youth, we launched the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme. Under the third guarantee, English-medium classes have been started in government schools from class 1. Fulfilling the fourth guarantee, Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to give MSP on milk. And now our government has fulfilled its fifth guarantee by starting the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 will be provided every month to all the eligible mothers and sisters who are above 18 years of age.”

“Himachal has become the first state in the country which has made a scheme for orphaned children and destitute sections of the society. We have started the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and adopted 4,000 orphaned children as ‘Children of the State’. The government is the mother and the government is the father of these children. Our government is taking the responsibility of their care and education,” he added.

DC Apoorv Devgan welcomed the chief guest, and provided information about various events of the fair.

