Western disturbance likely to hit Himachal region from Feb 8

A fresh western disturbance is likely to hit the western Himalayan region from the night of February 8, causing precipitation at various places over the next three days. While light rain and snow are likely at isolated places over high hills on February 9, light to moderate snow is likely at a few places across the state on February 10-11.

No large change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next 3-4 days but maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next few days. There is a likelihood of dense fog at various places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts.

