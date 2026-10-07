DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Wet spell till October 10: Bharmour administration advises against Manimahesh Yatra

Wet spell till October 10: Bharmour administration advises against Manimahesh Yatra

Administration urges pilgrims to defer their journey until conditions improve and strictly follow official weather and safety advisories

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:56 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SDM Bharmour Ajay Kumar Singh said devotees and visitors should avoid travelling to Manimahesh Lake. File Photo
Advertisement

In view of the forecast for wet weather in the coming days, the Bharmour administration has advised pilgrims and trekkers against undertaking the Manimahesh Kailash Yatra, particularly the difficult parikrama (circumambulation) route and other high-altitude areas.

The higher reaches of Chamba district, including the Bharmour subdivision, received light snow on Tuesday, and more snow and rain have been forecast until the end of this week.

Advertisement

SDM Bharmour Ajay Kumar Singh said devotees and visitors should avoid travelling to Manimahesh Lake and other high-altitude and difficult mountainous areas during the adverse weather spell.

Advertisement

“People should closely monitor weather conditions, avoid taking unnecessary risks and follow the directions and advisories issued by the district administration and concerned departments,” Singh said.

The advisory comes amid a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain in the state until October 10, with yellow weather warnings issued for several districts on October 7 and 8.

Advertisement

The annual Manimahesh Yatra was officially held from September 4 to 19 this year, during which more than 80,000 people undertook the pilgrimage. However, devotees continue to undertake the trek to the sacred lake even after the formal conclusion of the pilgrimage.

Situated at an altitude of around 4,085 metres below the Manimahesh Kailash peak, Manimahesh Lake is one of Himachal Pradesh’s revered high-altitude pilgrimage sites. The traditional Hadsar-Manimahesh trek is around 14 km long and passes through Dhancho, Sundrasi and Gauri Kund before reaching the lake.

The parikrama marg is considerably more challenging, taking trekkers through rugged, high-altitude terrain around the Manimahesh Kailash massif. Sudden changes in weather, rain, snow and poor visibility can make the route particularly hazardous.

The administration has urged pilgrims to defer their journey until conditions improve and strictly follow official weather and safety advisories.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts