Wet spell till October 10: Bharmour administration advises against Manimahesh Yatra

In view of the forecast for wet weather in the coming days, the Bharmour administration has advised pilgrims and trekkers against undertaking the Manimahesh Kailash Yatra, particularly the difficult parikrama (circumambulation) route and other high-altitude areas.

The higher reaches of Chamba district, including the Bharmour subdivision, received light snow on Tuesday, and more snow and rain have been forecast until the end of this week.

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SDM Bharmour Ajay Kumar Singh said devotees and visitors should avoid travelling to Manimahesh Lake and other high-altitude and difficult mountainous areas during the adverse weather spell.

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“People should closely monitor weather conditions, avoid taking unnecessary risks and follow the directions and advisories issued by the district administration and concerned departments,” Singh said.

The advisory comes amid a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain in the state until October 10, with yellow weather warnings issued for several districts on October 7 and 8.

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The annual Manimahesh Yatra was officially held from September 4 to 19 this year, during which more than 80,000 people undertook the pilgrimage. However, devotees continue to undertake the trek to the sacred lake even after the formal conclusion of the pilgrimage.

Situated at an altitude of around 4,085 metres below the Manimahesh Kailash peak, Manimahesh Lake is one of Himachal Pradesh’s revered high-altitude pilgrimage sites. The traditional Hadsar-Manimahesh trek is around 14 km long and passes through Dhancho, Sundrasi and Gauri Kund before reaching the lake.

The parikrama marg is considerably more challenging, taking trekkers through rugged, high-altitude terrain around the Manimahesh Kailash massif. Sudden changes in weather, rain, snow and poor visibility can make the route particularly hazardous.

The administration has urged pilgrims to defer their journey until conditions improve and strictly follow official weather and safety advisories.