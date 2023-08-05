Wet spell to continue in Himachal till August 11; heavy rains forecast for Sunday

Shimla, August 5
The wet spell in Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue till August 11, the MeT office here said while issuing a yellow alert for heavy rains on Sunday.
Light to heavy rains lashed parts of the hill state on Friday and Saturday, the weather department added.
In the past 24 hours ending at 6.30 pm on Saturday, Paonta Sahib received the maximum rainfall at 108 mm, Dhaulakuan 69 mm, Palampur 55 mm, Dharamshala 29 mm, Shimla 27 mm, and Mandi and Mashobra recorded 18 mm each, the MeT said.
As many as 278 roads, including the National Highway 5 connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, are closed for vehicular traffic, which has been diverted through alternate roads, officials said.
About 201 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents so far since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,676 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit
ISRO shares message from satellite to its centres, which rea...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses
The statement is part of supplementary charge sheet filed ag...