'Wetlands crucial to conserve biodiversity'

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 5

The protection of wetlands is crucial to conserve biodiversity at the Govind Sagar Lake, said Anil Kumar, Director, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Dehradun, during a seminar at Bilaspur today. He said an integrated management scheme for the purpose was a need of the hour.

As many as 50 stakeholders participated in the seminar. The Wetlands International (South Asia) and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) organised it under the aegis of the Forest Department.

The BNHS had initiated the integrated scheme, which would be effective in improving the biodiversity and arrival of more migratory birds in the area. The restoration of natural habitat of wildlife would also improve tourism and economy of locals, said the ZSI Director.

Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer Avni Bhushan Rai said elements covered in the project would help in improving the flora and fauna of the area, making the lake one of the best wetlands of the region.

Dhruv Verma, technical officer at the International Wetlands, said no project could be successful without the participation of stakeholders. He said people need to adopt small, but important things, to make this wetland project a success.