Wettest May in Himachal Pradesh since 2004

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

This May has been the wettest in the state since 2004. Against the normal rainfall of 63.3 mm in May, the state received 116.8 mm rainfall this month, recording a deviation of 84 per cent from normal.

“As per the record available since 2004, the precipitation this May (116.8 mm) has been the highest so far. The previous highest was recorded in May 2010 (78.9 mm),” said Surender Paul, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre.

Incidentally, it’s just the third time over the past 19 years that the state has received more than normal rainfall in May. The other two instances were in 2010 (78.9 mm) and 2016 (70.2 mm).

Much of the rainfall was witnessed in the last week of the month, including today, with 342 per cent more than normal precipitation during this period. Against the normal rainfall of 12.3 mm during this period, the state received 54.4 mm rainfall. The highest rainfall in the last week was recorded in Sirmaur (94.8 mm) against the normal of 8.6 mm, a deviation of 1,003 per cent.

Moreover, the pre-monsoon rainfall during this season was the second highest since 2004. The state has recorded 286.9 mm rainfall so far, against the normal of 240.7mm, a deviation of 19 per cent.

The highest deviation in the pre-monsoon rainfall is 30 per cent since 2004 (recorded in 2015). The state also recorded snowfall through the month in higher reaches of some districts.

According to the MeT Department, six active western disturbances (WDs) hit the state this month, resulting in widespread precipitation and damage to crops and fruits.

As per a report of the disaster management authority, the cumulative damage to agriculture and horticulture sectors in the pre-monsoon season is nearing Rs 150 crore. While the damage to horticultural crops is over Rs 90 crore, the agricultural crops have sustained damage worth over Rs 50 crore.

More rainfall forecast for today