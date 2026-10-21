What are your views on the government’s plan to create additional districts in the state?

Will speed up development works

Since Himachal Pradesh is a hill state with a relatively thin road network, people living in Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts have to travel long distances to reach offices at the district headquarters. Additional districts will increase accessibility to officers for the public, help in better grievance redress and speed up developmental works. However, the state is under a huge debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore and new districts at this stage will mean additional burden in terms of new infrastructure and additional manpower.

Amisha Sohal, Government College (Girls), Una

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Can make public services more accessible

The decision to create new districts has its pros and cons. While new districts can bring administration and government services closer to people, they can also lead to additional financial burden on the state. It is well known that the state has difficult mountainous terrain and people in remote areas often have to travel long distances to reach district headquarters for even basic administrative work. New districts can reduce this distance and make services such as education, healthcare, employment-related offices and government schemes more accessible. It can also lead to development in relatively neglected and far flung areas and reduce the concentration of facilities in major cities.

Shreya, Government College, Sanjauli

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Decision should be based on public needs

The government should carefully reconsider its plan to create additional districts, as Himachal Pradesh is already struggling with a financial crunch. Though smaller districts may improve administrative accessibility, establishing new districts will require huge expenditure on offices, staff, infrastructure and other facilities. This can increase the state’s financial burden. Instead, the government should focus on strengthening existing administrative systems, improving educational and healthcare facilities, filling vacant posts and creating employment opportunities for the youth. Better roads, transport and digital services can also help people in remote areas. Any decision to create new districts should be based on public needs, financial viability and long-term benefits rather than administrative convenience alone.

Shradha Attri, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, dharamsala

A misplaced priority

The government’s plan to create additional districts is a misplaced priority. While the state is facing financial strain, expanding bureaucracy will burden the exchequer. Instead of carving out new administrative units, the focus should be on strengthening the existing infrastructure and improving efficiency through digital governance. Better services and accountable administration matter more than political reorganisation, which is a distraction from real issues. The government should assess population, geographical difficulties, public needs and financial viability before taking the final decision. The priority should be better healthcare, education, employment opportunities and efficient administration rather than merely increasing the number of districts.

Ridhima, Government College, Kullu

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Seems to be a political measure

At a time when the state is facing a severe financial crisis, the creation of new districts will not help. Funds for carrying out important works like road repair after rains needs priority than such measures that will only add to financial burden, compelling a common man to ask whether the state has funds for implementing this measure. It seems like a political measure than a developmental one. The moot question is whom does the government want to facilitate — people or itself.

Mehak Attri, Civil services aspirant, Solan

Consider genuine need

New districts require substantial expenditure on government offices, staff, roads, housing and other infrastructure. If the population and economic activity are too low, it may put an unnecessary burden on the state’s finances. Therefore, new districts should only be created where there is a genuine administrative need. The government should consider distance from the existing district headquarters, population, geographical difficulties, availability of infrastructure and future development potential while creating new districts. However, the decision to create new districts should be taken by only considering people’s needs and not on political considerations.

Vashisht Sharma, Government College, Sanjauli

Prioritise better governance

I believe the government’s plan to create additional districts is a positive step if it aims to bring administration closer to people. The students and residents of remote areas often face difficulties travelling long distances to access government offices and essential services. New districts can improve access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities and other facilities. However, the government should carefully assess the financial implications, population, geographical conditions and actual public needs before taking such a decision. The priority should be better governance and balanced regional development rather than merely increasing the number of districts. Public opinion should also be considered.

Minakshi Sharma, a student from Sirmaur

Can spur regional growth

Himachal Pradesh can benefit from the creation of additional districts. It can be a positive step towards ensuring accessible and efficient governance. People will have to travel shorter distances to reach district headquarters, while the government can focus on developing smaller regions rather than managing vast areas. This can promote efficient and balanced regional development. Furthermore, additional districts may require more administrative offices and personnel, creating employment opportunities for local people. The establishment of new district headquarters can also boost the local economy by increasing demand for shops, transport and other businesses, thereby benefiting local communities.

Jiya, (BSc-III), Government Vallabh College, Mandi