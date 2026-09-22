What is ‘frozen-screen UPI scam’ used by fraudsters to dupe people; Himachal police issue advisory

The frozen-screen UPI scam has emerged as the latest tool used by scammers to dupe people of their money.

Under this scam, cybercriminals use social engineering techniques to freeze a victim’s mobile phone when the person clicks on an unknown link. Upon clicking the link, the phone screen freezes, triggering panic.

Advertisement

The scammer then tricks the victim into believing that there is a technical error with their UPI account and encourages them to download and install an application to unfreeze the mobile phone.

Advertisement

To make the scam more believable, scammers often send SMS messages or contact victims while posing as customer support representatives, offering solutions to the frozen screen. They then urge the victim to download and install a particular application and grant it several permissions.

Once the permissions are granted, scammers can gain access to the victim’s mobile phone, including messages, notifications and the entire screen, potentially exposing financial, personal and sensitive data.

Advertisement

Alerting people about the scam, the Himachal Pradesh Police has advised them not to fall for such tricks, as they could lead to massive financial losses and identity theft. Explaining the scam, police officials said the frozen screen is often used as a distraction to create panic among victims.

People have been advised to refrain from installing unknown apps and clicking on unfamiliar links. The police have also appealed to people not to grant permissions to unknown apps. Furthermore, people have been advised not to share their one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs or screen-lock passwords with anyone to protect themselves from scams.

People have also been advised to immediately report any instance of cybercrime to the police by dialling the toll-free cybercrime helpline number 1930 if they fall victim to such a crime.